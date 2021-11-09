Green River Welcomes Back Outlaw Days

By Robin Hunt

Green River stepped back into the Old West on Nov. 5 and 6 for the city’s third annual Outlaw Days. Outlaw Days is an event hosted the first weekend of November. Its purpose is to highlight local outlaw history and Green River’s current western flare.

On Nov. 5, cowboy action shooters gathered for some side matches and warm up stages at the Green River Gun Range. Those who participate in the cowboy action sport dress up in older western style clothing, shoot old western style guns, and participate in a shooting competition where they are evaluated on safety, speed, accuracy and correct order.

The shooting competition is staged in a unique, characterized, “Old West” style. It is a timed sport in which shooters compete for prestige on a course of different shooting stages.

Each scenario, frequently called a stage, features an array of situations, many based on famous incidents or movie scenes, in which the shooters must test their mettle against steel targets. This year, outlaw Gunplay Maxwell was featured. Each stage/scenario was based on events in Gunplay Maxwell’s life.

On Nov. 6, cowboy action shooters gathered for the shoot. This year’s top shooters were husband and wife duo Anita Gun (Lisa Ekins) and Rusty Razor (Kirk Ekins).

Following the shoot, participants gathered at West Winds Restaurant for an awards ceremony and concert featuring Brenn Hill. Other activities throughout the weekend included a milk jug shoot, hosted by the Green River Gun Club, and a horseshoe tournament that Green River’s Americorps organized.

Check out outlawdays.com to stay informed on next year’s Outlaw Days.