Green River Wins in Five Sets Against Pinnacle

The Green River Pirates hosted the Pinnacle Panthers on their home court for a region matchup. The Panthers came out strong in the first set, gaining the early lead with a 25-18 victory in the first set.

The Lady Pirates would settle in, with a dominant set two win, 25-5, followed by another win in set three, 25-12, giving them the lead. In set four, the Lady Panthers were back at it, getting the four-point win, tying the match at two apiece.

Moving onto the fifth and final set, both squads put it all on the line, but the Green River team would come out victorious, winning the set 15-12. This gave the Pirates their first region win.

For the Lady Panthers, Jostyn McLean ended her night with 15 digs and 12 receptions for her squad. Jazmyne Mullis ended her night with two kills, an ace, a block and three digs for Pinnacle. Xylee Perry finished the match with seven digs, 13 receptions and an ace. Heather Kerr finished the match with 21 receptions, six digs, two blocks and a kill.

For the Lady Pirates, Jess Norman had a great showing with seven kills, six digs, an assist, 11 receptions and eight aces. Elizabeth Argomaniz finished her night with five kills, five blocks, four digs, 13 receptions and seven aces. Mattie Meadows set her team up well with 11 assists, as well as five aces, two blocks, six digs and four receptions.

Haylie Nelson finished her night with three assists, three digs and two aces. Rosa Barragan ended the night with three aces, eight digs and 12 receptions for the winning squad.

Pinnacle will host the UMACW Marauders next, on Thursday, and Green River will have a short break, before hosting the Dugway Mustangs on Tuesday.