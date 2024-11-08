Green River’s Energized Expedition

Press Release

November 1st 2024 – February 28th 2025 Green River, Utah

[Green River, Utah October 28, 2024] — Green River is proud to present the Energized Expedition. A self-led Scavenger Hunt through Emery County Events & History.

Recharge YOUR battery by embarking on the Energized Expedition!

At each location, snap a picture (the picture must include you) and post it to Facebook with the hashtag #EnergizedExpedition or send your photo to greenriverutahevents@gmail.com with the subject line #EnergizedExpedition

Next, Scan the QR Code, watch the video, and get the clue for the next location!

The more locations you hit, the more times your name will be added to the jar to win a $2,000 cash prize!

Contest Ends February 29th, 2025

START your Energized Expedition today at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum!

BBQ & PRIZES March 8th @1:00 PM at the O.K. Anderson Park in Green River.

Join us for a FREE afternoon of food, games & prizes! We will draw the name of the winner of the $2,000 Cash Prize for participating in the Energized Expedition. (You don’t have to be present to win)

Energized Expedition is made possible thanks to support from Green River City, and Emery County Travel Bureau.

