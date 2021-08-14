Green River’s Helping Hands

By Robin Hunt

Green River’s PACT and CHEER Coalition have merged to form the Green River Helping Hands Coalition. “Helping Hands” is a working title as the board will be brainstorming other possibilities and voting on them at a later date.

This board’s purpose is to help Green River’s youth and community. They will have summer programming as well as after-school homework help and programming.

The board met on Aug. 12 to have board nominations and elections. Cindy Bowerman was nominated and approved as board chair while Tawni Jensen was nominated and approved as vice chair. Addi Gee was approved as secretary and Taylor Passarella was approved as treasurer.

Justin Queen, who has been the director of PACT for several years, will remain the director with Jonnie Gallagher as operations director.

This merger will help both non-profits accomplish more of their goals for the youth and the community.

The next meeting for the coalition will be hosted on Tuesday, Aug 17 at 7 p.m.