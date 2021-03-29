Green River’s Inaugural Dirt Bike Rally Brings in 300 Machines

By Robin Hunt

On Friday and Saturday morning, dirt bikers met on Pirate Avenue in Green River for the inaugural dirt bike rally. Prizes were awarded and those who wanted a guided ride broke into groups and hit the trails.

“Epic ride on Devil’s Race Track,” said participant Jim Stier. “Without the help of so many kind people, I never would have finished. Thanks to all the best people in the world!”

An obstacle course was set up in the parking lot of the hub where Rich Larsen, a professional enduro rider, taught a short clinic on technical riding. With his bike, Larsen demonstrated ways to climb over tires and logs as he emphasized throttle control and balancing weight.

Larsen then hit 5 Miles of Hell, an extremely difficult dirt biking trail located on the San Rafael Swell. Larsen’s goal was to do it as fast as he could while still stopping to help other participants through some of the more difficult challenges. He completed the trail in just over 30 minutes.

The purpose of the rally was to show off the great trails that Emery County has to offer. Many participants had never rode in the area and commented on the completeness of the KMZ files and dirt bike rally map that allowed them to find their way to the trails without much difficulty.

This event is intended to be an annual one, so mark your calendars and come check it out in the spring of 2022.