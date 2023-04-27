Green Team Highlights the Creekview Coyotes

The Green Team of Carbon County continues to work hard to promote recycling efforts within the community, while also recognizing those that have assisted in the endeavor.

Recently, the Green Team turned its attention to those at Creekview Elementary School. Student leaders and advisors represented the Creekview Coyotes as they gathered before Earth Day to be presented a plaque in honor of their leadership in recycling.

The Green Team stated that the school is consistent in its theme “We are on the right track” by acting as community leaders in recycling for over 12 years.

Those that gathered for the recognition were Creekview Elementary Principal Keith Palmer, advisors Jacki Housekeeper and Chelsa Roberts, as well as Ashby Atwood, Nathan Tatton, Krew Kofoed, Maylee Metelko, Ashley Bryner, Tatum Montgomery, Payton Simkins and Dylan Holt. Lucy Madrid was not present but is also a student leader.

The recognition was presented by Green Team member Georgina Nowak. Those that would like to obtain further information regarding where the recycling trailers are located or what volunteering opportunities are available may visit the Green Team’s Facebook page.