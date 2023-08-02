Green Team Spreads Appreciation for Recycling Efforts

The Green Team of Carbon County has been on a mission, and that mission is recognizing those in the community that bolster local recycling efforts. The team has already recognized a number of groups and entities, and recently met with another.

Jesse McCourt and his staff at iGOTPOOP.com were visited by members the Green Team, who wished to express their appreciation by presenting a plague of recognition for the support of the staff in recycling and sustainability over the many years.

Jim Piacitelli of the Green Team explained that nearly 14 years ago, then named Waste & Water Logistics, the company played a key part in assisting in the purchase of one of the 11 trailers that the team utilizes to collect paper and aluminum to recycle.

“For several years and until recently, iGOTPOOP freely transported all the paper collected by the Green Team to Salt Lake City for recycling,” Piacitelli explained. “That aide kept the Green Team operational.”

For 21 years, iGOTPOOP.com has set a precedent in waste management that started in Carbon County, according to Piacitelli. It is a family-owned business that is operated throughout the state and offers a multitude of services, including septic tank pumping, inspections and repairs, portable toilets units, dumpster services and more.