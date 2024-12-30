Greenhalgh Brings Home Second at Beehive 25

The Beehive 25 was held over the weekend at The Hive in Nephi, as some of the top wrestlers from all around the state were set to face off in the tournament. Just receiving an invite is an honor that all the young men should be proud of.

From the Dinos, Gage Lefler, Ashdyn Densley and Jantz Greenhalgh were set to compete, as well as Devon Byars from the Emery Spartan team.

In the 106-weight class, Greenhalgh won his first match via tech fall (17-1) over his opponent from Delta. He was then matched up against Millard’s Porter Dahl, where he won again by points with a major decision (12-3).

Heading into his final match, he was set to face Juab’s Trevor Cowan for the championship. The two athletes had a great battle, going the distance, ending in decision (10-4). Greenhalgh would end up claiming the second-place medal after a fantastic showing at the tournament.

In the same weight class, Ashdyn Densley was competing as well, falling in his first match by fall, late in the third round. He bounced back in his next match, getting the win over Delta’s Traeton Manis, in a very close decision (12-11).

In his next match, he found the win over his opponent from North Sanpete, also going to decision (11-4). Densley then had a couple tough matches to close out the tournament, where he eventually placed in the sixth overall position for the Dinos.

Both Carbon and Emery will now prepare for the Utah Winter Classic in Richfield on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.