Gregory Bryce Turpin moved on to his next adventure on April 5, 2021. He was born February 18, 1979 to Gary and Debra Turpin. He was a big headed baby who was destined for a big personality.

He was smart, inventive, creative, and above all things the funniest person. From early on he had a strong love for family, friends, inventions that drove everyone crazy, and had a thirst for knowledge of all sorts. He was always inventing gadgets and taking things apart to build some ridiculous contraption. He loved his family and showed it by teaching his kids, nieces, nephews, and siblings anything he found interesting and anything he thought they would be interested in learning. If he knew of something you liked he would walk everywhere in search of anything related to bring you. He had an infectious smile. He enjoyed playing constant pranks on people!

He will always be remembered for all the things he taught people, his balloon animals, and all the pranks he played. Bryce was gifted beyond his own knowledge. He was able to learn interesting facts about music and the ability to play any musical instrument after a few minutes of fidgeting with it. He never had a lot, but he was always willing to give you the shirt off his own back. Bryce was a very genuine person, who made friends easily and loved the people he was around.

He loved his kids fiercely and talked about them endlessly to anyone who would listen. Bryce was very creative and spent lots of time doing things he thought others would enjoy from chalk drawings, to writing poems, to creating balloon animals. Bryce was generally found to be goofing off, he rarely was seen being serious, he enjoyed being the life of the party.

Bryce was preceded in death by his brother Rick Turpin, his nieces Sierra Wade and Ashley Turpin, and step sister Liz Hatch. He is survived by his children Mykayla Turpin, Rexlee Turpin, and Zaylee Hiatt; his parents Debra Turpin and Gary(Jan) Turpin; siblings Shaurie (Lance)Wade, Shawna (Josh) Dunn, Jeff Turpin, Lyndi Turpin, and Doug (Anisa) Turpin; step-brothers Steve and John Hatch, and step-sister Becca Hatch; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a grandfather.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the viewing from 10:00 – 10:45am on April 12, 2021 at the LDS Chapel, 1051 East 200 North, Orem. Funeral will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Orem City Cemetery.

The family would appreciate any thoughts, stories, or pictures you would like to share.