Griffeth Records Hat Trick *Photo Gallery*

Photos by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos were back on the pitch for a pair of home games on Thursday and Friday.

Carbon exploded out of the gates against Richfield, scoring four goals. Each team found the back of the net in the second half, but the damage had already been done. The Dinos took it, 5-1. Jackson Griffeth scored a hat trick while Maxence Trikilis recorded a goal and two assists. Jackson Smith was the other goal scorer while Dylan Curtis, Miguel Ordonez and Parker Morgan all tallied an assist in the contest.

Then, on Friday, Carbon welcomed in Summit Academy. The Bears broke through in the first half, but so did Carbon to go into the break tied at one. Unfortunately, Summit Academy prevailed with another goal to win, 2-1. Luke Brady scored the lone Dino goal off an assist from Joe Morley.

The Dinos (5-5, 4-1) will have more than a week off before hosting Emery (4-3, 3-1) on Thursday, April 14. That game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.