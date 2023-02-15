Groves Hired as New USUE Head Softball Coach

By Calvin Jensen

Utah State Eastern director of athletics Jess Brinkerhoff announced Tuesday the appointment of Katelyn Groves as the new head coach over the Eagles’ softball program.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Coach Groves to the Eagle family as our new softball head coach,” Brinkerhoff said. “Her experience as a collegiate head coach as well has her success as a player will be an asset to our student-athletes. Her coaching philosophy and her focus on the overall development of her players really impressed the search committee.”

Groves has nearly a decade of experience coaching at the collegiate level, leading the Cougars of Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) as head coach from 2016-2022 and as an assistant coach for three years prior. She helped lead the Cougars to three Region IX titles during her time at Western Nebraska.

“I am eager and excited for the opportunity to join the Eagle athletic department, the Eagle softball program and community of Price,” said Groves. “I’m beyond thankful for the trust Jess Brinkerhoff and Utah State Eastern has in me to lead this program.”

A student athlete herself, Coach Groves had an impressive playing career at Western Nebraska where she led her team to the Region IX title in 2010 with a 51-15 record. She was one of the top hitters not only for WNCC, but Region IX and the NJCAA. Groves earned All-American honors in 2009 with an overall batting average of .517 and .895 slugging percentage. She still holds several records from her time at Western Nebraska.

After graduating from WNCC in 2010, she went on to play at the University of Central Missouri. where she earned her bachelor’s degree and served one year as a graduate assistant in pursuing her master’s degree. While at Central Missouri, she earned All-MIAA First Team honors and was a MIAA conference and NFCA Division II All-American Scholar athlete.

“The program is off to a great start this year and I’m looking forward to being part of future successes of the team and the young women who represent it,” added Groves.

Coach Groves will officially assume her new role on Monday, Feb. 20 as she opens a new chapter for USU Eastern softball.