Growing Together

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Head coach Chase Julian and his squad are ready for his first season at the helm. While Julian may be new to skipper duties, he fields a team full of returning starters and key contributors. “We’ve still got some work to do, but we’re looking good,” began Julian. “With the new facilities, we’ve been able to get some more work in.”

The Spartans are excited with the depth they have coming back, especially at the plate. Julian remarked, “All around, we will have a good team, defensively, offensively.”

Some of the big bats they have coming back include Gannon Ward, who hit .506 and had an OPS of 1.387 last year. He finished with eight triples and two home runs while driving in 37 RBIs. Wade Stilson was second on the team last season with 27 RBIs and will also be returning. He hit .535 with an OPS of 1.270 as a sophomore.

Pitching, on the other hand, might be a different story. The Spartans are not worried about the depth on the mound, but many of the throwers have not been varsity tested. There will be some young hurlers called into action, which could result in growing pains for the squad. “Pitching wise, I think we’re still a little young, but I think we’ll have a pretty good pitching core,” said Julian.

He concluded, “I’m excited, ready to get started. We have a good group of boys and I’m ready for this snow to melt a little so we can get playing.”