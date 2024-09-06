Grudge Match Between Carbon and Manti

The Carbon Dinos soccer team made their way to Manti to face the second-ranked team in the division on Thursday. The Templars and Dinos both came into the game with only one loss and four wins in the region. Both teams’ losses have come from the undefeated team to beat this year, the Canyon View Falcons.

Carbon came out of the gate strong, scoring two goals and allowing one, giving them the lead after the first half. In the second half, the Lady Dinos would tack on one more goal. Unfortunately, the Templars rallied and scored three goals against the Carbon defense. Manti would get their fifth region win of the year, keeping them as the second-ranked team in the region. Carbon will stay at third with a 4-2 record.

The Carbon offense did well, scoring three goals against a team that has only allowed four goals in eight games prior. Manti’s strong offense was able to get them what they needed for the win, putting the pressure on the Dino defense and Madi Barlow, as Carbon ended the game with 12 saves.

Bailey Johnson had two assists and a goal for her squad, giving her seven goals and 12 assist for the year. Malia Smith would find her seventeenth and eighteenth goals of the year and Emma Bowman ended the game with an assist. Next up for the Lady Dinos, they will travel to face the Lady Spartans for the all-in-good-fun rivalry match on Tuesday, Sept. 10.