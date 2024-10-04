Gustavo Mendoza Remembered as a Family Member and Friend to Many

On Sept. 28, members of the community gathered together to not only celebrate the life of Helper resident Gustavo Mendoza, but to also raise funds for his family. Mendoza was recently taken at a very young age of 35 in a tragic accident on Highway 6, that also took the lives of several others.

The fundraising event took place at The Regis, where Harim and Kenny Driggs sold food, donating all proceeds to Mendoza’s family. Beginning at 10 p.m. Antonio Mecham and Fabrizzio Contreras offered their DJ services, DJ’ing until 2 a.m. Kenny Driggs with West Coast Show, also provided all of the lighting, audio and DJ equipment at no cost.

All drink proceeds were also donated to the family, as well as any cash donations. Mendoza was known by many names within the community, such as Gus and Goose. Mendoza was known for his many years worked at Los Dos Amigos, as well as The Regis.

Immediately upon his passing, the doors of The Regis became a memorial place for Mendoza, as friends, family and members of the community left flowers, figurines and small mementos.

Those who attended the fundraiser received a headlamp in honor of Mendoza, due to the fact that he often wore a giant custom-built headlamp. Although Mendoza didn’t have any children, he did have his fur baby Emma the Tank, who also wore a headlamp of her own.

Those who knew Mendoza spoke of his constant courage and bravery in the face of danger and the need of others. Mendoza was a member of the E Clampus Vitus in Helper, which is a nonprofit organization and children’s charity, to which he took being a member very serious. Mendoza is known for many heroic acts throughout his lifetime.

When terrible flooding ravaged through the Pillings Trailer Court, Mendoza was said to have swam several children to safety. If there was a case of choking at Los Dos Amigos, Mendoza was the first to jump into action to provide the Heimlich maneuver.

“He was an outstanding citizen and an actual hero,” stated Driggs.

While Mendoza was a friend to many within the community, everyone had the same thing to say about him: that he was a kind, fun-loving friend to anyone he met and will always be remembered by every person who had the opportunity of knowing him.

Mendoza will be buried next to his very good friend John Solis, who previously passed away in 2022. Solis’ daughter graciously donated her burial plot to the Mendoza family, so that they could be buried together.

Jesse Candelaria and his wife Chanel, with the help of local artist Rudy Castro (AMOK) have provided a memorial flower pot that has been placed at the site of the accident, located on Highway 6. This memorial flower pot reads the names of all of those lost in the tragic accident that took place on Sept. 26, 2024.

Our condolences to all affected by this tragic accident.