Gusty Weather Results in Uprooted Trees at Pioneer Park

The springtime traditionally brings with it a hearty dose of windy conditions. This was proven on Friday as wind gusts picked up and died down throughout the afternoon and evening.

These gusts resulted in two of the tall and proud trees in Pioneer Park being uprooted. These trees were nestled closely to the historic pioneer cabins, though the cabins did not sustain any known damage due to the felled trees.

The Price City Fire Department was joined by the Wellington, Helper and Cleveland fire departments to clean up the trees and restore the nature of the park.