Guymon and Christiansen Win Gold and Silver *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Cross Country teams competed at the Juab Invitational on Thursday. The Lady Spartans would finish in sixth overall out of 18 teams and the boys finished in fourteenth out of 22 teams.

The one-two punch of Addyson Guymon and Gentry Christiansen continues their impressive season, representing their school well, finishing in the top two spots. Guymon would bring home the gold, finishing with a time of 17:39.4. Christiansen finished at 17:49.1, good enough for the silver medal.

Addie Hurst is also having an excellent season. She finished the event in the 13 spot out of 120 competitors, with a time of 19:12.3. Following was Carlie Hurst (22:53.5), Kallee Lake (22:26.4), Hadley Meccariello (24:56.7) and Hallie Frandsen (26:50.8).

On the boy’s side of the event, with 160 competitors, Dillan Larsen led the way. Larsen finished at 34 overall, with a great time of 16:26.6. Followed by Zander Robinson (17:46.8), Jacob Erickson (17:49.6), Hayden Christiansen (17:52.7), Benjamin Farley (17:58.9), Daxton Larsen (18:19.0) and Jamison Christiansen (18:27.7).

The teams will be back at it on Tuesday, as they travel to North Sanpete.