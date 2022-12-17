Guymon Breaks School Record

ETV News Stock Photo by James Huggard

There was a lot of excitement at Thursday’s meet in Richfield. Joined by South Seiver and Grand, Emery made its way to take on the Wildcats. Several Spartans stood out on the afternoon, but Aubrey Guymon stole the show. Guymon set a new school record in the 100 back, breaking her sister Haley’s former time.

Guymon set a blazing pace and finished the race in just 1:06.99 to grab the record while also taking first in the event. In addition, Guymon found her way back on top in the 100 butterfly.

Others to take first in their respective disciplines included Melody Lake in the 200 IM and 100 breast as well as Sydney Carter in the 100 free. Carter also came in second in the 200 free while Carley Young came in second in the 100 breast. In the 50 free, Purity Mason came in second place with Jabry Sharp in third.

The Lady Spartans dominated the competition with 132 points. Grand took second with 68, followed by Richfield in third with 60 and South Sevier in fourth with 23.

On the boys’ side, Bryant Durrant finished in second in the 200 free while Tyler Frandsen took second in the 100 back. Two Spartans finished in the top three in the 50 free with Jacob Fauver in second and Alex Frederick in third.

Fauver would later take second in the 100 free with Durrant in third. Cracking the top three again by taking second in the 500 free was Frederick. Kade Larsen took third in the 200 IM as did Frandsen in the 100 butterfly.

Emery made it a clean sweep, taking first in the boys’ standings with 114 points. Once more, it was Grand (88) in second, Richfield (57) in third and South Sevier (27) in fourth.

Emery has a small break until it heads to the Red Rock Invitational in early January. Full results can be found below.