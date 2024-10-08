Haivyn Pitchforth Crowned as Miss Utah Teen Volunteer, Miss Emery Crown Passes to Teya Anderson

By Jamie Swank and Julie Johansen

Haivyn Pitchforth arrived in style Friday evening, escorted by the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, to Cup of Joe’s to celebrate her new title as Miss Utah Teen Volunteer and to pass on her crown as Miss Emery.

Pitchforth was crowned as Miss Emery in June, but recently has been crowned in a new position as Miss Utah Teen Volunteer. Although she has only worn the crown for three short months, she described her experience as remarkable.

“Being Miss Emery County has really, truly changed my life,” said Pitchforth.

Miss Emery Teen Ryleigh Whimpey shared her thoughts, describing this as a bittersweet moment. Similar speeches followed from Miss Junior Emery Makenzi Cheshire, Little Miss Emery Saylor Huntington and Mini Miss Emery Tatynn Cosby.

Since it only possible to hold one crown at a time, Pitchforth passed on her title to her first attendant, Teya Anderson.

“I’m so excited to be your new Miss Emery,” stated Anderson. “I have got big footsteps to follow.”

Anderson, a 21-year-old Utah State University Eastern student, is the daughter of Brit and Eric Anderson of Ferron. Her platform, “Smile Bright,” emphasizes the importance of dental hygiene in our youth. She also works as a dental assistant for Dr. Shawn K. Leonard in Castle Dale.

She looks forward to serving the community of Emery County this year.