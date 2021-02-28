Haley Guymon’s Unprecedented Season

Photo courtesy of Alicia Whitesel

Emery swim will never be the same as Haley Guymon has left her mark on the program. Many swimmers, and athletes in general, would be honored to hold even one school record, but Guymon’s fire and determination pushed her to want more. Guymon finished a special season and accomplished her goal of breaking every swimming record at the school, becoming the best swimmer the Spartans have ever seen.

Before the season, she already held the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke (1:11.00) records. She broke her own IM record, which now sits at 2:22.07. She broke the 200 free record in the second met of the year and won a state championship in the event with a new personal record of 2:01.00. The previous record was 2:11.35. In her other state title, the 100 free, she broke the record by three seconds to hold a new record of 55.09 in the event.

She beat the 50 free at state in a relay and finished with 25.81 seconds. She took the 100 fly in late January with a 1:03.77 time. It only took her one race to beat the 500 free when she finished with a time of 6:02.49, beating a record that was set in 2016 by 0.17 seconds. The 100 back was difficult for Guymon to break, but she achieve the goal in late January with a 1:07.14 time, 0.46 faster than the previous record. She also holds the 200 breaststroke record with a 2:38.52 time.

Guymon was also part of all the relay teams that hold records at the school. As a sophomore, she was on the 200 medley and 200 free relay that set school records. This past year, the 400 relay was broken once more by three seconds as the school took second at state, just six tenths behind the leader.

“Haley was an amazing athlete to coach,” commented Alicia Whitesel, Emery’s head coach. “Haley is a swimmer that understands the definition of commitment. She has learned when you are committed to something, you accept no excuse; only results. Haley is also a great teammate and encourages all around her.”

Congratulations Haley Guymon on your remarkable achievements!