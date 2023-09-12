Hallie Jo Swasey Mankins

Hallie Jo was born on December 7, 1946 in Ferron Utah, to Ted and Arlene Swasey. On August 30, 2023, she fell asleep in Tennessee and woke up in heaven.

Jo was a talented artist and mastered any medium that she tried; we will forever enjoy her beautiful bead work and hand painted Christmas stockings. Hallie Jo had a gypsy soul and with it the gift of making wherever she was a home. Jo loved a good hoedown, it was the perfect setting for her love of music and family.

Jo will always be in our hearts and forever 26.

Hallie Jo is survived by the people she loved most in this world, her heart and loving husband Wayne Mankins; her children, Zane, Mace and Nichole; her grandchildren, Tell, Zach, Makaila, Cole, Paige, Mace Jr., Cambria, Tatum, Chancellor and great grandson Caleb; sister Chert (Ron) Manzanares, brother Shawn (Gina) Swasey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hallie Jo has reunited with her parents Ted and Arlene, her sister Sue, brother Clark and two angel babies.