Halloween City of Scares Home Decorating Contest Winners Announced

Price City and the Real Estate Titans of Utah recently announced the winners of the Halloween City of Scares Home Decorating Contest.

First place went to reigning champions Steven and Susan Kerr, second place was awarded to Tyson Chappell and Ashley Schmidt, and Chris and Kylie Howes were named the third place recipients. Winners received prizes donated by Price City, Megan Marshall and the Real Estate Titans.

“We would like to thank all of those who submitted entries to the contest and those who went above and beyond to decorate their homes,” Price City shared.