Hammer and Stain Brings Fun Crafting Opportunities to Emery County

On Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon cutting was hosted by the Emery County Business Chamber to welcome Hammer and Stain to the community. Hammer and Stain is owned by Lacy and Ben Hardman, who took time to explain all they have to offer.

Patrons are invited to visit Hammer and Stain for an experience in crafting. This is usually completed in groups of about 15 to 20 people that all work on the same project. The Hardmans explained that they do everything from wall-hangings to blanket ladders, step stools, side table items and more.

They explained that the projects are easy and those participating are guided through all of the details. The materials for the projects are always provided by the Hardmans. They have a website that features many of their projects and the website is also where the registration forms can be found.

“The Emery County Business Chamber welcomes Hammer and Stain to the Emery County business community and wishes them much success,” the chamber shared. “Bring your youth group or family down and do some fun crafts for the holidays.”

Children are also able to enjoy the fun as there are kid-sized craft projects that can be completed in a private room. Hammer and Stain is located at 625 North 400 East in Huntington and they can be reached at (801) 230-6363 or by visiting their website or Facebook.