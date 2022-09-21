Handel’s Messiah Returns to Castle Country

Press Release by Liz Bryner

Covid 19 changed some things forever and brought others to a pause. Luckily for us, our rich music tradition in Castle Country only came to a pause. After a three-year fermata, the music community, led by USUE Choral Director Larry Martin, is excited to prepare and present a substantial amount of Handel’s Messiah, and we invite you to join us.

Choir rehearsals will begin Sunday, October 2 in USUE’s CIB Room 120 at 7 p.m. Orchestra rehearsals begin Sunday, October 2 in USUE’s CIB Room 120 at 5:45 p.m. If you are interested in playing in the orchestra, please reach out via email to priceutahmessiah@gmail.com. After two months of rehearsing, we will be ready for the Messiah performance on Sunday, December 4 at 7:30 p,m, at Carbon High School. Other musical offerings this fall include USUE’s Fall Sing on Thursday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the USUE Chamber Singers and Concert Choir.

A few weeks later, USUE is hosting a Regional Honor Choir on November 4 and 5. High school and junior high school singers from around the state will be converging in Price to polish and perform great choral music. Their performance will be Saturday, November 5 at 3 p.m. in the Geary Events Center. Finally, the USUE combined choirs and the Ambassadors for Hope, a children’s choir under the direction of Choral Director Wendy Grant, will be presenting Festival of Carols on Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Geary Events Center.