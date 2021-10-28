Handel’s “Messiah” Returns to Castle Country

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

By Liz Bryner

A tradition spanning seven decades came to a pandemic-induced halt last year, but resumes this year with modifications. A number of factors and uncertainties make it impossible to host the typical 90-minute “Messiah” performance with soloists this year. Instead, the community choir, combined with USU Eastern choirs, will sing four choruses in conjunction with the USU Eastern Holiday Concert “Festival of Carols” on Thursday, Dec. 9 in the Geary Events Center. Dress rehearsals will be Dec. 5 and Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. It is the hope that the rehearsal on Sunday, Dec. 5 can be attended by those who can only come on the first Sunday of the month as the tradition goes.

The entire concert on Dec. 9 will be under the direction of USU Eastern Choral Director Larry Martin and accompanied by USU Eastern Piano Instructor Elise Tuttle. They will be preparing the university choirs on weekdays. Experienced singers are invited to attend Wednesday night rehearsals with the university concert choir from 7 p.m. to 8:45 pm to not only sing “Messiah” choruses, but other Christmas selections as well. Singers hoping to join in on all numbers should come to all Wednesday rehearsals beginning Oct. 27.

However, many community musicians are only available to rehearse on Sunday nights, so Leif Nelson will be preparing the community choir on Sunday nights beginning Oct. 17. All rehearsals will be at USU Eastern in the CIB Room 120. Select orchestra members will be rehearsing at 6 p.m. and the choir will sing at 7 p.m. The “Messiah” choruses that will be sung are “And the Glory of the Lord,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “Glory to God” (possibly with angel recitatives) and “Hallelujah.”

If you have any questions, please email priceutahmessiah@gmail.com.