Handyman Business License Approved in East Carbon

Douglas Jakeman visited the East Carbon City Council on Tuesday evening during its regularly-scheduled meeting for a business license application. Jakeman would like to run a handyman/maintenance type of operation.

Through his business, Jakeman will handle drywall, flooring, cabinet installation, wall repairs, window installation and essentially everything handyman related, with the exception of plumbing, electrical and gas. Jakeman explained that this is due to him waiting a year for his electrical certification. Once it is obtained, he stated that he would re-visit the council to change the business license.

It was explained to Jakeman that as he is waiting for certain certifications, according to a city ordinance, the council would only be able to approve his work as a handyman for this time.

Jakeman acknowledged this and told the council that he previously had his certifications in Salt Lake City for over three years. Due to his relocation, he is needing to work toward the certifications once again. Jakeman also stated that he does have an individual lined up and ready for work.

The council informed Jakeman that once he receives his contractor license, he will need to pay a visit to the city hall again and present his certifications. With this in mind, the handyman application was then approved.