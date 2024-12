Those that have been eagerly anticipating visiting the big guy in red to pass off their Christmas lists are in luck. Santa Claus is coming to town and, more specifically, paying a visit to the Price City Library.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Santa himself will join the PCL Christmas Party, and the community is invited to join along. The evening will include games, crafts and a movie.

Don’t miss out, and head over to the PCL, located at 159 East Main Street in Price.