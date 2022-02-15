Hard to Come By Points

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Panthers returned home on Friday to host Tintic. It was a tight first half as the teams traded buckets. It was all knotted up at 10 by the break with each team searching for separation.

The Lady Miners came out hot in the third quarter and doubled up their score to lead by eight. Tintic continued to apply the pressure and went on to win 28-18. Samantha Kessler scored 12 of Pinnacle’s 18 points in the matchup.

The Lady Panthers (4-16, 0-6) will next head to Whitehorse (13-8, 5-2) on Wednesday before wrapping up the season at home against Green River (3-14, 2-4) on Thursday.