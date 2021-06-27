Hardscrabble Music Festival Coming to Helper

On Thursday evening, the Helper City Council was virtually visited by Kathy Mason and Kenny Driggs for the discussion and possible approval of an exciting new event dubbed the Hardscrabble Music Festival.

Driggs introduced Mason, who produces music festivals in a variety of locations. Mason has visited Helper, taking time to explore and see what the town has to offer and how it operates. When the Grad Night on Main event was hosted, they tested different stage locations to determine the guest flow and other ventures for festivals.

The intention is to produce a similar event to Grad Night of Main, utilizing the park stage while also having a second outdoor stage and using the Rio Theater as a third stage. These three stages would be used with the intention of selling tickets for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29. Mason explained that they already have a vast number of musical acts lined up for the three stages.

Starting with the Flaming Groovies on Saturday, Mason said that they are trying to keep it fun and bring the younger crowd in. She also said they have a few acts from a new rock band competition show she was a part of that should be released in August.

For the Rio Theater, there are some great ideas lined up as well. One of those ideas is a fun DJ-type light show at the Rio to show off everything that Driggs has completed to revamp the theater, which would likely take place on Sunday night.

Mason stated that they are beginning to receive vendor applications to have tents set up on the street. They have also inquired about carnival games, such as the bean bag toss. She informed the council they are also receiving food truck applications and have contacted local hotels, campgrounds, RV sites and more to get everyone involved.

Following additional discussion on the ins and outs of the event, the Hardscrabble Music Festival was approved by the council.