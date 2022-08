By Megan Marshall

Harley Rae is a 12-year-old girl born and raised in Price. She has three sisters and three brothers. Harley is also a twin. Harley has Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy.

Harley enjoys swimming, running her electronics, and driving her wheelchair. Her favorite activities have to be playing with her siblings, teasing and definitely eating. Harley is a bit of a foodie.

Her best advice for the community is “You can do hard things.”