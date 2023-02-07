Harmony Massage and Wellness Welcomed to Huntington

A ribbon cutting was hosted on Friday afternoon by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) for Harmony Massage and Wellness. The business recently opened in Huntington inside the Enchanted Rocks building located at 115 North Main Street.

Business owner Heather Keith is a licensed massage therapist who offers a variety of massage services, specializing in medical massages that help people regain mobility after surgical procedures. Keith graduated from Cape Cod Massage Academy and had a practice there, where her clients were mainly those that are in the medical profession.

Signature, deep tissue, pain relief, sports, relaxing and cupping are the variety of massages that Keith offers, as well as various other therapies and body treatments. First time visitors at Harmony Massage and Wellness are treated to a 50% discount while prepaying for 10 massages results in 10% off.

Rebooking a message within two weeks will get clients $20 off and those that rebook within four weeks get $10 off. Medical professionals, first responders, veterans and teachers will also be given a special discount by Keith. ECBC members can also get 20% off.

A 60-minute massage is $90, 90 minutes is $130 and 120 minutes is $160. Hours of operation for Harmony Massage and Wellness are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Thursday has differing hours from noon until 7 p.m. to accommodate those that are in the workforce. Keith can be contacted at (508) 958-1213 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

“The Emery County Business Chamber wishes Heather and Joseph much success with their business ventures,” shared the ECBC. “Shop local and support your local businesses.”