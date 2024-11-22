Harmony Wellness and Massage Now Offers Oasis Oxygen Bar and Red Light Therapy

While Harmony Wellness and Massage was welcomed to the Emery County community by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) nearly two years ago, reasons to celebrate keep arising.

Earlier in November, the ECBC helped the business celebrate Amy Chlarson, who is the very first graduate of Harmony Wellness & Massage School in Huntington, which is a community-backed and tuition-free school. Then, on Nov. 20, a new service and member of the team were welcomed.

Jazmynn Melo will man the Oasis Oxygen Bar and red light therapy that is now being offered. Melo recently moved to the area from Texas and is a survivor of domestic violence. She is wishing to begin a new life with a new business.

The experience is all-encompassing from the moment a client walks in, when they are offered the opportunity to change into a nice robe before relaxing in a “Viking Queen and King” chair, which boast sheep skins to relax in. Hot tea, cocoa or crystal-infused spring water is then offered.

Warm mineral water and hot stones are provided for the client’s feet, along with a warm and weighted wrap for the shoulders. Finally, the body is treated to 90% pure oxygen, with a session that lasts between 45 minutes and an hour. Melo can service up to four people at a time with the Oxygen Bar.

Normally, the cost of the bar is $30 per person or $40 for two. However, until Christmas, the special is $30 for two people. There is a private room available for the oxygen therapy, which can also add in the red light therapy. The red light therapy map features infrared heat, negative ions and healing crystals infused. The mat alone is $30 for 30 minutes or 10 sessions up front for $200.

Finally, Melo also offers toe nail polish change for $20 with an Oxygen Bar session. This is all available by appointment only and those interested are urged to call or text (385) 307-9884. The hours are Thursday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.