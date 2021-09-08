Harvest Festival Celebrated During First Friday

September’s First Friday event on Helper’s Main Street, aptly given the Harvest Festival theme, was sponsored by No Tap Pro Shop and Utah Power Credit Union on Sep. 3.

To usher in the fall season, this month’s event had a plethora of harvest fun for all. A scarecrow contest was hosted for those ages one through 14, with adorable scarecrows being found up and down Main Street throughout the evening.

Community togetherness was demonstrated with a donation box of fresh veggies, where a person could purchase a vegetable or two and the funds would be given back to those in need locally.

Following the farmer’s veggie booth was Anderson and Stowe’s Crochet and Crafts, live music courtesy of Hartley Road and delicious food courtesy of Gettin’ Our Smoke on BBQ. The event also featured a beer garden, apple cider and scarecrow coloring pages at Three Little Llamas, and much more.

First Friday festivities will continue into the colder months, with the next event slated to take place on Oct. 1.