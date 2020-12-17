Hatch Throws a Block Party

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos headed to Roosevelt on Monday to take on the Cougars. It was back and forth first half as each team was looking for the upper hand.

Union ended the half on a 10-3 run to take the lead 37-32. That did not sit well with the Dinos, who imposed their will on the Cougars in the third. Carbon held Union scoreless in the third period and scored 15 points to go up by 10. The Dinos kept the Cougars at bay and went on to win the contest by a score of 64-52.

Keenan Hatch was a force down low with 10 blocks, 10 points and eight rebounds, just shy of a triple double. Preston Condie remained hot, scoring a game-high 24 points. Caleb Winfree added 15 points and eight assists while the Dinos shot over 50 percent on the night.

Up next, Carbon (4-1) will host South Summit (2-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. That game will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports.