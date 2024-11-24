Hats Off to Our Heroes: iGOTPOOP.com Honors Veterans with Food and Gratitude

Press Release

This past Monday, iGOTPOOP.com celebrated our nation’s heroes with their heartfelt “Hats Off to Our Veterans” promotion. Over 90 veterans and their families gathered at Balance Rock Eatery in Helper, Utah, where they were treated to a delicious meal and gifted a commemorative hat as a token of gratitude for their service.

Honoring veterans is deeply ingrained in the foundation of iGOTPOOP.com, a Utah-based waste management company owned and operated by Margie and Jesse McCourt. With a family history steeped in military service—from grandparents and parents to numerous relatives serving in all branches of the armed forces from WWII to present—the McCourts have made it a priority to give back to those who’ve sacrificed so much.

“It’s more than a promotion for us,” Margie McCourt shared. “It’s about recognizing the incredible men and women who’ve defended our freedoms. We’re proud to have the chance to show our gratitude, even in small ways like this.”

The event was made even more special thanks to the incredible team at Balance Rock Eatery, led by Cindi Curry. Known for their warm service and dedication to the community, the Balance Rock staff went above and beyond to make the veterans feel welcomed and appreciated.

“We couldn’t have done this without Balance Rock Eatery,” Jesse McCourt added. “Cindi and her team provided not just great food but an unforgettable experience for everyone who attended.”

The McCourts believe small gestures like these can have a big impact, especially in rural communities. They hope to inspire others to reach out and support veterans year-round, not just during special events.

As the hats went on heads and plates were cleared, one thing was clear: the McCourts and their iGOTPOOP.com team are as committed to serving their community as they are to running a successful business.

To all veterans: thank you for your service. And to everyone else, iGOTPOOP.com reminds you to show gratitude every day—whether through a kind word, a helping hand, or simply remembering the sacrifices of those who served.