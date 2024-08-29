Hawks Fly Away with the Win *Photo Gallery*

The North Sanpete hawks traveled to Carbon County face the Lady Dinos volleyball team for a regional matchup. The match would be both of the squads’ first region game of the season. The Hawks have had a pretty good pre-season, with wins over Springville, Union and Hurricane. They were 6-2 going into the matchup with Carbon.

Carbon would come out of the gate strong, getting the set win, 25-16. The Lady Hawks had a good set of their own next, winning set two, 25-17. In the crucial third set, it came down to the wire, with both teams unwilling to give up the set. It would end at 27-25, in favor of North Sanpete. Carbon was down 2-1, going into the fourth set. Unfortunately, the Lady Dinos couldn’t get a big streak and momentum to swing their way, falling 25-16.

The Carbon squad would fall to North Sanpete, 1-3. Moving their record to 3-6 on the season and 0-1 in region. Now is the time the team will buckle down with 13 straight region games before the state tournament. The next match being against the Juab Wasps in Price, Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Catch the stream live on ETVNews.com/LiveSports.