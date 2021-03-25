Hawks Overcome Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo by James Huggard

Emery Soccer played one last game before heading to spring break on Monday when North Sanpete came to town. Although Alex Noriega found the back of the net for the Spartans, it was not enough as North Sanpete took the match 2-1. Emery have a couple of tough contests next week with two of the top teams in Region 12. The Spartans (5-6, 3-2) will host Richfield (3-3, 2-2) on Tuesday and Carbon (3-4, 2-1) on Thursday. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.