Hazardous Weather Advisory Issued in Local Area

Price City Press Release

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook advisory for Southern Utah beginning today, May 20.

Today and Tonight:

Winds will increase this afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches from the northwest. Winds will become very strong across central and southern Utah, strongest across southwest Utah. These winds will lead to areas of blowing dust, crosswinds on west to east routes as well as choppy conditions on area waterways. The combination of strong winds and low relative humidity will also lead to critical fire weather conditions.

Friday through Wednesday:

Southerly winds are expected to continue on Friday with windy to very windy conditions developing by afternoon across central and southern Utah once again with similar impacts expected. Critical fire weather conditions will continue through Friday. Windy conditions may linger across eastern sections of the area into Saturday.

Please bring loose objects indoors to prevent them from becoming airborne. Secure large objects such as trampolines, umbrellas, pool covers, patio furniture, trash cans and tarps. Please do not have balloons and ribbons outside, especially metallic, metalized, or Mylar ribbon or balloons. Be prepared for possible loss of power services for extended periods of time and reduced driving visibility from airborne dust and particulates.

Make necessary arrangements for home health care, personal and business needs, and travel. Residents who rely on oxygen are encouraged to contact their service providers for temporary oxygen provisions. Please limit your time and distance traveling in the affected area during the hazardous weather.

To report a downed or damaged power line or pole, please call 911 and the utility company that services that area.

● Rocky Mountain Power (877) 508-5088

● Helper City during normal business hours (435) 472-5391, after hours call Rocky Mountain Power at (800) 538-9474, tell the CSR that it is a “No Match Area” and provide the nearest address.

● Price City during normal business hours (435) 637-5010 or (435) 636-3196, after hours (435) 636-3166 or call Rocky Mountain Power at (877) 508-5088, tell the CSR that it is a “No Match Area” and provide the nearest address.

To report a power outage, please call the utility company that services that area.

● Rocky Mountain Power (877) 508-5088

● Helper City during normal business hours (435) 472-5391, after hours call Rocky Mountain Power at (800) 538-9474, tell the CSR that it is a “No Match Area”

● Price City during normal business hours (435) 637-5010 or (435) 636-3196, after hours (435) 636-3166. Please do not call the after hours number for updates after the outage has been reported.