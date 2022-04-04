Hazardous Weather Conditions Coming to Castle Country

Press Release

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Castle Country, including the San Rafael Swell, Price, Castle Dale, Emery, Green River and Goblin Valley.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, northwest winds ranging from 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and power outages are possible. North to south oriented routes will see strong crosswinds, resulting in travel difficulties, particularly for high profile vehicles.

Please bring loose objects indoors to prevent them from becoming airborne. Secure large objects such as trampolines, umbrellas, pool covers, patio furniture, trash cans and tarps. Please do not have balloons and ribbons outside, especially metallic, metalized, or Mylar ribbon or balloons. Be prepared for possible loss of power services for extended periods of time and reduced driving visibility from airborne dust and particulates.

Make necessary arrangements for home health care, personal and business needs, and travel. Residents who rely on oxygen are encouraged to contact their service providers for temporary oxygen provisions. Please limit your time and distance traveling in the affected area during the hazardous weather.

To report a downed or damaged power line or pole, please call 911 and the utility company that services that area. To report a power outage, please call the utility company that services that area.

● Rocky Mountain Power – (877) 508-5088

● Helper City – During normal business hours, (435) 472-5391. After hours, call Rocky Mountain Power at (800) 538-9474. Tell the customer service representative that it is a “No Match Area” and provide the nearest address.

● Price City – During normal business hours, (435) 637-5010 or (435) 636-3196. After hours, call (435) 636-3166 or Rocky Mountain Power at (877) 508-5088. Tell the customer service representative that it is a “No Match Area” and provide the nearest address.