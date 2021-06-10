Head-On Collision Proves Fatal on Highway 6

On Wednesday evening, one person was fatally injured following a head-on collision with a semi truck on Highway 6.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the accident according at 6:24 p.m. near mile post 229. A Dodge pickup truck was traveling east on Highway 6 when the driver drifted across the center line, striking a westbound semi truck. Reports indicate that the driver of the semi truck attempted to avoid the collision by swerving onto the shoulder of the highway.

“The driver of the pickup was deceased on scene,” UHP shared. “The driver and co-driver of the semi were unharmed.”

The accident occurred at nearly the same time that fire command requested the closure of the highway due to the Bear Fire. The accident occurred about a half mile from the active five.

“It does not appear that smoke played any role in the crash as visibility was clear on the roadway,” UHP shared. “Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor with the driver of the pickup.”