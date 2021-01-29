Health Department Announces 2 COVID-Related Deaths

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced two COVID-related deaths. These included one Carbon County resident and one Emery County resident.

According to the health department, the deaths involved men in the 65-84 age range. Both men were hospitalized at the time of death.

These deaths bring the region total to 19 deaths that are related to COVID-19. The other deaths include eight Carbon County men, five Emery County men and two Emery County women, and two Grand County men.