Health Department Announces Death of Emery County COVID-19 Patient

On Wednesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that an Emery County COVID-19 patient died due to the virus.

“The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) was notified of the death of a Emery County resident due to COVID-19,” the health department shared. “The individual who passed away was a female between the ages of 65-84.”

According to the health department, the individual was hospitalized at the time of death.

This is the seventh death of an Emery County resident and the 15th death in the region attributed to the virus. The seven Emery County deaths include five men in the 65-84 age range and two women, one in the 45-64 age range and the other in the 65-84 age range.

The other deaths in the region include seven Carbon County men that had been hospitalized and well as one Grand County man that had been hospitalized.