Health Department Announces New COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced four new cases of COVID-19 within its region on Sunday evening. All four cases originated in Carbon County.

Since testing began, 169 patients have tested positive for the virus throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Carbon County leads the region in case counts with 89 confirmed cases and 73 reported recoveries. One patient is currently hospitalized while three others were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Emery County, there have been 23 cases of the virus. Of these, 17 have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Grand County has tallied 57 cases of the virus with 54 recoveries. While there are no patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The Southeast Utah Health Department also reports on cases that involve students, faculty and/or staff within local school districts. To date, there have been five patients test positive throughout the local school districts, including four in Carbon and one in Emery. Two patients in the Carbon School District have recovered while the other cases remain active.

Since testing began, over 9,059 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.