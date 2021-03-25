Health Department Gives Update on End of Mask Mandate

Bradon Bradford. ETV News stock photo.

During the health officer reports that are a part of each Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) board meeting, Bradon Bradford gave an update on all things pertaining to COVID-19 on Tuesday evening.

Bradford first spoke on House Bill 294 and Senate Bill 187 that passed through legislation that pertains to health department powers and emergency situations. HB 294 provides metrics under which all public health orders will no longer be valid as related to COVID-19.

Bradford continued by stating that the 14-day case rate is less than 191 and ICU utilization is below 15 percent. He then announced that the statewide mask order is slated to end on April 10, though school campuses will still be required to wear masks and anyone in a gathering of more than 50 individuals will also be required to wear a face covering. Additionally, Grand County’s mask order will remain in place until the middle of June.

The other bill, SB 187, works through the end of the year with a goal to keep schools in session. Bradford stated that they will continue to test players for athletics, students for school dances, activities such as choir concerts and more. The number of cases has dropped significantly, with Carbon and Grand counties in then moderate transmission level while Emery remains in the high level.

Bradford said that these transmission levels will be defunct after April 10 and they will be looking at measures indicated in legislation regarding ICU utilization and doses allocated.