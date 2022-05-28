Health Department Releases COVID-19 Update

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) released a COVID-19 situational update on Friday morning. The report stated that within the past seven days, there have been 53 new cases within the region.

That includes 14 cases in Carbon County, 10 in Emery County and 29 in Grand County. This brings the region to a total of 10,220 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

To date, Carbon County has had 5,310 cases, of which 5,301 have recovered. Emery County has had 2,504 cases and 2,498 have recovered, while Grand County has had 2,406 cases with 2,386 recovered. There has been a total of 80 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the region.

With these numbers, all three counties in the region remain in the low transmission level. More information on the virus, vaccinations and more can be found here.