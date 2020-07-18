Health Department Reports COVID-19 Recovery Rates in Southeast Utah

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases in the region. Also reported were many recoveries that have been made.

The new cases stem from Grand and Emery counties where one new patient has tested positive in each county. The Southeast Utah region has had 61 total cases since testing began.

Grand County leads Southeast Utah with 29 positive COVID-19 tests. Of those, 21 patients have recovered. One patient has been hospitalized.

Carbon County has tallied 21 cases of COVID-19. To date, 18 patients have recovered and none have been hospitalized.

In Emery County, there have only been 11 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 10 have recovered. No Emery County patients have been hospitalized.

There have been over 5,300 COVID-19 tests conducted in the three counties.