Heather Isaacson Named Carbon County’s Employee of the Month

On Wednesday evening, Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes presented the November Employee of the Month during the commission meeting.

This month, the honor went to Heather Isaacson of the senior center. Her nomination explained that Isaacson has been a mobile meal driver for nearly seven years and that she cares very much for the seniors that she provides for.

Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was very difficult for local seniors. The mobile meal drivers were not allowed to enter the homes of the seniors as they were before and if the senior did not come to the door, they were unable to complete a wellness check.

Isaacson was credited as knowing the habits of the seniors that she tends to and noticing if something is out of the ordinary while delivering. Tammy Ellis, Mobile Meals Coordinator, was at the commission meeting and spoke on Isaacson, as she was the one that had nominated her.

“One senior calls Heather her guardian angel,” shared Ellis.

Before receiving her commemorative plaque to honor the occasion, Isaacson was called a great asset to the senior center.