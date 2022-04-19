Heather Le Ann Wright, age 53, died suddenly on April 16, 2022 at her Mother’s home in Helper, Utah. She was born July 24, 1968 to Larry Robert Wright and Judith Ann (Hinton) Wright at Good Samaritan Hospital, San Jose, California. She married Doug Davis in Helper, Utah; they later divorced.

When Heather walked into a room, she brought with her warm sunshine. A conversation with her was like drinking fine wine. Heather was an artist. She loved poetry and wrote many poems. Her most favorite thing to do was going for rides in the desert and mountains with her best friend and companion, Mark Chidester. She was a kind and loving soul who loved her children and grandchildren. She married Louie Muncy in Price, Utah, April 4, 1988; they later divorced. Louie and Heather gave birth to three beautiful boys RoBee Muncy, him and his wife Carolina and children live in St. George Utah; MaCee Muncy and his wife Kelsey and children live in Price, Utah; AnDee Muncy lives in Price also.

She is survived by her sons, RoBee Muncy, AnDee Muncy and MaCee Muncy, father Larry (Marilyn) Wright, mother Judy (John) Damron, sister Tahnee (Kevin) Redman, step brothers and sister Johnny (Danette) Damron, Damon Damron, Tenean (Jennifer) Damron and Tara (Dustin) Reber, grandchildren Lilith, LinZee, Andy Medna, KyCee and Kaeson., and many uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.

Preceded in death by her brother Sean Wright, step sister Connie Damron, nephew Brandon Green, Grandma and Grandpa Hinton and Wright, Uncle Larry and Richard Hinton. We will miss you Heather Dear.

A viewing will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm with funeral services at 2:00 pm at Fausett Mortuary, 680 East 100 South, Price, Utah. Interment will follow in the Mt. View Cemetery, Helper, Utah, entrusted to Fausett Mortuary.

