Heavy-Weight Bout Goes the Distance

ETV News Stock Photo

Friday’s semifinal matchup between Emery and San Juan turned out to be one for the ages. Few outside outside of the Black and Gold fanbase gave Emery a chance, including one report from Deseret News that stated San Juan was a 35-point favorite. The Spartans proved the naysayers wrong and stepped into the ring against the defending champions up for the challenge.

Emery delivered the first blow after forcing a three-and-out and punt on the Broncos’ first possession. The very next play, Wade Stilton found Creek Sharp for a 56-yard touchdown pass to put Emery on top. The Broncos then drove the field and answered back with an 18-yard run by Zach Conway. San Juan then forced two three-and-outs and capitalized with a 70-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard touchdown pass.

Trailing by two scores, the Spartans never hung their heads, but kept firing off punches. Sharp again was the recipient of a long score, this time a 48-yard pass. The one-score differential was short lived, however, as San Juan came back with its own 65-yard touchdown through the air. Emery was far from finished as Koalton Curtis caught a pass over the middle and ran it 70 yards for another touchdown. The TD marked the seventh of the first quarter alone, with the Broncos out in front 28-21.

The wacky opening half went on as the teams continued to rack up yards and points. Both Emery and San Juan found the end zone twice in the second quarter, including a critical score with two seconds left in the half by the Spartans, to make it 43-35. There were a total of 22 possessions with 11 touchdowns scored before the break, six by San Juan and five by Emery.

In a half that saw nearly 80 points, it is conceivable to think that neither defense played well. However, the reality was that each offense just out-executed its counterpart. The entire first half, there were defenders in positions to make plays on both sides, but the throws and catches were simply better.

That trend shifted in the second half when Emery received the kickoff. It was as if someone flipped the switch as neither offense could get going. The defenses won out in the third quarter, resulting in the same 43-35 score heading into the fourth.

Then, early in the period, the Spartans regained their mojo and drove down the field. They punched in a touchdown on a one-yard QB sneak to pull within two points. The San Juan kicking game was inconsistent at best on a cold night, leading the Broncos to attempt several two-point conversions. It would actually prove to be in their favor as Emery failed on its two-point attempt, allowing San Juan to remain out in front, 43-41.

The Broncos then put together their best drive of the night, lasting almost five minutes and ending in the end zone. Emery failed to respond with points and San Juan went for the knock out punch with yet another touchdown. That would make it a two-possession game with under two minutes left.

Once more, Emery demonstrated its heart and fortitude by finding another touchdown to pull within eight. There was only 22 seconds remaining and the Spartans needed to recover the onside kick for a chance. Unfortunately, that door was quickly closed. San Juan jumped on the ball and ran out the clock to take the prize fight, 56-48.

Emery accumulated an outstanding 629 yards of offense, 528 through the air and 101 on the ground. They also gave up 572 yards in the offensive showdown. Stilson finished 34-60 with 528 yards, seven touchdowns (five passing and two rushing) and three interceptions.

Sharp caught 10 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns while also coming down with an interception. The target leader was Matt Olsen, who came down with 13 passes for 165 yards and a score. Curtis made the most of his five catches, racking up 102 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, Sebastian Hennes also came down with an interception.

Although Emery came up short on the scoreboard, the Spartans not only proved they belonged in the fight, but gave San Juan everything it wanted and more. They never gave up even though they were down two-scores multiple times. They kept their heads up and continued to match the Broncos blow for blow until the time expired.

While a number of seniors will move on, several key contributors will be back next season for another playoff run. Emery finished the year 7-4 (4-1 in region) with a semifinal appearance that will not soon be forgotten.