Heavy-Weight Doubleheader

Two heavy-weights in the RPI standings met in Price on Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader. The matchup between #2 Canyon View and #3 Carbon was pivotal not only in the region standings, but also the state. The Falcons struck first in Game 1 with a run in the third.

After retiring the first eight batters, Jake Garrett was cruising on the mound. That was until a two-out error in the third opened the door a crack. Carbon took full advantage of the opportunity with five straight hits, capped off by a Colton Lowe triple. Meanwhile, Wyatt Falk picked up two RBIs in the inning with his single.

Speaking of Falk, he put together another solid performance on the mound. He lasted six and a third innings and gave up four runs, three of which were earned. Carbon maintained a 5-1 lead until the seventh when the Falcons tried for the comeback.

Sophomore Stockton Kennedy came in and sat down the first two batters he faced for the save and sealed Carbon’s 5-4 victory. At the dish, Jace Barlow went 2-3 while Lowe finished with two RBIs.

The drama from the first game did not carry over to the second as Carbon was in absolute control throughout. The Dinos scored four runs in the first and four more in the third to lead 8-1. They then cruised onto an 11-2 thumping.

Barlow had another excellent game, going 2-3 with four RBIs, including a three-run double in the first. He also caught a runner attempting to steal second from the catcher position.

Not to be outdone, Chet Anderson showed how dangerous he can be. The senior finished 2-4 at the plate, scored two runs and stole a base. He also started on the mound and went the distance for the win. He only gave up two runs, both unearned, on five hits in seven innings.

In addition, Falk went 2-3 with two doubles and a ribbie while Peyton Molinar platted two. Molinar was exceptional on the defense end all day, saving at least one run in the first game.

The Dinos (9-3, 5-0) will now look for a huge sweep on Friday at Canyon View (12-6, 5-3).