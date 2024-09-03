Help Local Football Fields in T-Mobile Contest

T-Mobile is giving out multiple cash prizes to small town football programs. The “Friday Night 5G Lights” will be giving out a $2 million grand prize to one lucky school. Along with $25,000 to 16 finalists, they are also giving out $5,000 to 300 schools throughout the entry period.

Rob Gronkowski, the spokesperson for the contest, said “on Friday nights, all the things that divide us go away. On game day, we’re all just one team and one community with a unifying goal to leave everything on the field and be the best we can be. We need a lot more Friday nights!”

The playing field for Friday Night 5G Lights is wide open to high schools in U.S. towns with a population of 150,000 or less. To get in the game, school representatives (administrators, teachers, coaches) can enter to get the ultimate tech makeover for their high school field. Just share a story about why the town’s high school football field deserves an Un-carrier-style upgrade. To enter and for official rules, visit www.FridayNight5GLights.com.

Schools, students, PTA members and the entire community can also join the fun by posting their school spirit on Instagram to increase the odds of their high school winning some extra cash for new equipment, sports gear or transportation expenses. Anyone can rep their community and show off their school spirit.

Don’t forget to tag the school’s official Instagram handle, @tmobile and use the hashtags #Sweepstakes and #FN5GL to ensure each entry is counted.